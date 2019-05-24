New exhibition at The Word to be out of this world

Space, the Moon and some of the world’s favourite extra-terrestrials are the focus of a new South Tyneside exhibition shedding light on the final frontier.

July 2019 marks 50 years since man first set foot on the Moon and The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, South Shields, is celebrating this momentous event with the launch of Amazing Space.

The exhibition, which will open on June 29, will explore space fact and fiction, taking visitors on a journey from planet Earth through the solar system and beyond and retracing the footsteps of the first ever lunar astronauts.

Cdr Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot, Buzz Aldrin, made history when they landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the surface of the moon on 20 July 1969.

And along with finding out about their journey, visitors to Amazing Space will be able to discover how space travel has influenced everything from books and magazines to films and science fiction.

Stars of the TV and cinema – including The Clangers and E.T. – will also be making an appearance, while visitors of all ages will be able to take spacesuit selfies and check out costumes from Star Wars and Star Trek.

A short film created especially for the exhibition will detail life as an astronaut: the good, the bad, and the occasionally unpleasant and there will be lots of interactive activities and games for younger visitors along with screenings of clips from classic science-fiction movies old and new.

Tania Robinson, head of culture at The Word, said the exhibition will offer “a fun and fascinating insight into everything we know – and imagine – about outer space.”

The creative team behind Amazing Space is Blaydon-based Sheridan Design, which delivered previous exhibitions at The Word including Sir Ridley Scott: Past Present and Future Visionary, Shiver Me Timbers: Pirates on Page, Stage and Screen and last year’s hugely successful Monsters! The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.

Amazing Space, which is a free exhibition, opens at The Word on June 29 and will run until February 23 2020.