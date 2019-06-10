New floodlights get South Shields FC's Mariners Park ready for the Football League

South Shields FC are getting ready to light up the Football League.

The club may still be three promotions away from League Two – but work to get the ground ready is already under way.

New floodlights are being installed this summer withan illuminance of 500 lux.

The current lights are rated as 180, but the new ones mean they meet Football League requirements.

Towers are to be erected in each of the four corners of the ground.

The will replace the six current pylons which have been in place since the mid-1990s.

The 20m towers are due to be in place for the start of the 2019-20 Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign. The existing lights will remain in place until the work is completed.

The club colours will feature prominently, with the circular outline of each set of lights to be either claret or blue.

South Shields FC Managing Director Keith Finnigan said: “The erection of new floodlights has been part of our planning for some time.

“It is pleasing that these plans will come to fruition this summer.

“It represents a significant investment with the long-term in mind.

“This will help to give the ground a refreshed, more modern look, whilst at the same timing continuing our Project EFL evolution.

“We are committed to improving the supporter experience as much as we can, and are confident that this will contribute to that, particularly for our night games."

The floodlights are the second addition at Mariners Park this summer as preparations for the new season get underway.

A borehole has also been introduced to supply water for pitch watering, making the process more cost-effective.

Pitch regeneration works have already been completed.