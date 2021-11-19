Venture Watches, the brainchild of Conner Boyle, 27, aims to offer unique and affordable watches while also harbouring ambitious future plans to become a global brand and support the local community.

Venture Watches is a business a year in the making for Conner, a steel fabricator for South Shields, after he first started planning the idea in November 2020.

Now, one year later, Venture Watches has officially launched with a Kickstarter campaign where you can donate to support the business in it’s launch and receive a watch or offer in return.

Conner Boyle with a selection of Venture Watches. Picture by FRANK REID

Over the last year, Conner has been working tirelessly to ensure the business builds a foundation of success to launch and is hoping the support of the local community will allow the business to grow.

He said: “I started making plans for the business in November last year and have put everything into it since then. I’ve always been a very ambitious person and love the idea of being my own boss and creating my own working environment. One of our big goals is to eventually hire some stuff and make a difference to people’s lives”

“I don’t want this to just be a little side business, I want it to become as big as possible and go global. The support I’ve had from my friends, family and partner has been absolutely incredible. To have support from the local community would also be massive. We’ve had a lot of support from local people and it would be great to eventually give back to the community.”

Venture Watches has launched with two watch designs, Impact and Focus, in a range of colours, and are hoping to raise around £12,000-15,000 through their Kickstarter in order to fund ordering, photos, advertising and more.

Conner Boyle with a selection of Venture Watches. Picture by FRANK REID

In the future, Conner is hoping to open an office in South Shields which could become a hub for the town, providing jobs and opportunities for the local community.To find out more about Venture Watches, visit their website at http://www.venture-watches.co.uk/ and support their Kickstarter campaign via www.kickstarter.com/projects/768629862/venture-watch-co-high-quality-affordable-watches

Conner Boyle. Picture by FRANK REID