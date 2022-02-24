A number of new trees have been planted at West Park in Jarrow, which is looked after by a community group as well as council teams.

Residents set up the Friends of West Park Jarrow group in November 2009 because they were concerned that the area was becoming run down and neglected.

Since then they have met regularly with council officers, councillors and other agencies to work together to make the park a better place for the people of Jarrow.

Friends of West Park, Jarrow and South Tyneside Council tree planting.

The award winning park has been working South Tyneside Council Tree team to improve green spaces and protect the environment in accordance with the Queen’s Green Canopy and North East Community Forest launch.

A spokesperson for Friends of West Park Jarrow said: “The park has been improved and maintained by the Friends Group for the public to enjoy for the last 13 years.

"We have a multi games area, gym equipment, playground and plenty of seating and picnic tables where people can sit and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. It is a well used park by locals and visitors alike.”

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: "Tree planting is an integral part of the Council's approach to tackling the effects of climate change by using nature to capture carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

"Trees also help to improve air quality and biodiversity, create new wildlife habitats, enhance our communities and greenspaces as well as bring health and wellbeing benefits.”

South Tyneside Council has pledged to plant at least 3,000 trees a year, and chiefs say 200 are already in the ground so far in 2022.

Community events are set to be held across the borough in the spring with local people, volunteers and groups encouraged to help plant the trees.

It is part of efforts to improve the natural and built environment, and will contribute to the aim of making South Tyneside carbon neutral by 2030.

Friends of West Park Jarrow is currently looking for more volunteers to help out, anyone interested is asked to email [email protected]

