Kristina Vickers has opened Tyne Travel in Station Road, Hebburn, after deciding to take a change of pace after 20 years working in hospitals.

The travel industry has taken a huge hit since the onset of the pandemic, with all-but-essential overseas travel banned for months on end, then subject to a range of restrictions in the UK and overseas – with rules changing very quickly, causing a headache for anyone considering a break abroad.

And experts say the industry is having to overcome challenges bouncing back, with worker shortages at ports and airports seeing some travellers face long queues and cancellations over the Easter holiday period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Tyne Travel, Kristina Vickers

But Kristina hopes to bring a new take on the industry to help tempt holidaymakers back.

With a focus on package, long-haul holidays, city breaks, cruises and UK breaks, she says Tyne Travel hopes to turnover £180,000 within the next 12 months and expect to employ at least eight members of staff across its in-house sales and marketing team.

Kristina said she and her team plan to act as a ‘breath of fresh air’ in the travel industry by re-organising the traditional approach to travel planning.

“Our company is for the local community, and that’s what makes us special and unique,” she said.

"It has a local owner, and local workers. We are not some faceless brand”.

“Travel is a personal thing, and everyone has different preferences from the continent they want to travel to, right down to whether they prefer a pool or a sea view. By being part of the community, and getting to know our customers, we want to make sure that your holiday is perfect.”

In the future, Kristina said she wants Tyne Travel to expand its operations, opening new stores and recruiting more team members from the local area.