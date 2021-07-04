The Geordie player’s love of fish and chips has seen him frequently visit Colmans Seafood Temple on the seafront.

But it was a special family occasion that saw him enjoy his latest night out at the popular restaurant.

Andy, who is friends with Colmans director Richard Ord, was there to celebrate his mum Susan’s 60th birthday with a meal on Friday night, July 2.

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll and TOWIE fiancé Billie Mucklow enjoy a family meal at Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields. Image: Andy Carroll/Instagram.

He took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with his family and fiancée, Billie Mucklow, who is also well-known for starring in hit TV show, The Only Way Is Essex.

Andy captioned the photo: “What a way to celebrate with birthday fish and chips @colmansseafoodtemple #HappyBirthdayMam.”

Billie also posted a glam photo of herself on Instagram to mark the occasion, captioning it: “Can’t beat a night out in the TOON.

"Happy 60th Birthday to my Monster-In-Law Susan!

Newcastle United player Andy Carroll then went for drinks at Newcastle's Pleased To Meet You with fiancé Billie Mucklow. Image: Billie Mucklow/Instagram.

“We love you so much. You are the best nana In the world, our babies adore you!”

After their fish and chip feast, Andy and Billie then enjoyed a night out in Newcastle, posting a photo of themselves having drinks at Pleased To Meet You.

Colmans has attracted a number of celebrities to its two South Shields restaurants and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall enjoyed a meal at the Seafood Temple during a visit home last week.

And South Shields’ comedy couple, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, are also said to be regular visitors.

TOWIE star Bille Mucklow posted a snap of the family's seafood feast at Colmans in South Shields on her Instagram account. Image: Billie Mucklow/Instagram.

