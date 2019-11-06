Next Government urged to help South Tyneside by backing new Manifesto for the North

South Tyneside Council leader Coun Iain Malcolm has backed the manifesto.

The manifesto is a five-point plan produced by the Convention of the North and NP11 - a group of all 11 Northern Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) – representing the North’s business drive and collective political will to influence major changes across a range of policy levers.

These include skills and education, housing, transport, innovation, trade and investment and clean growth.It has been born out of September’s Convention for the North with NP11 event in Rotherham.

Hundreds of people of all ages and from across the North attended the convention.

South Shields, pictured above, would benefit from the new Manifesto for the North, say its creators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business leaders, education providers, politicians, youth groups and charities all came together to discuss and debate the key policy priorities that will enable a prosperous Northern economy. Following a year that has seen the largest coordinated action on climate change to date, political and business leaders across the North of England have today backed the five-point manifesto which seeks to enable the North to lead a green industrial revolution and address the over-centralisation of the UK economy. The game changers pledged for the North are: * Local control of education and training, skills provision that is systematically connected to the North’s businesses and growth needs, creating opportunity for all our people;* A commitment to rebalancing the economy as a formal HM Treasury objective, delivering transformational investment to power up the North, a formal commitment to rebalancing in the Green Book and Office for Budget Responsibility measurement of progress towards this objective;* A transport budget for the North, enabling full delivery of the Transport for the North plan and supporting the devolution of control and shared accountability for the region’s rail network;* Ownership of, and freedom to lead, investment and trade activities to drive export led growth, with a greater scale of investment to level up the North’s export and inward investment activities.* Backing the North to lead the green industrial revolution, harnessing and investing in its prime capability in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, retrofitting existing housing stock and building new homes to the highest standards. Roger Marsh, chair of the NP11, said: “Our region led the first Industrial Revolution and today it can become the crucible for the fourth - and first sustainable - industrial revolution, but only if we take critical action now. “This Manifesto for the North sets out the direction that we need to take, and marks the North coming together with one voice to tell the incoming Government what our ambition is for a thriving Northern Powerhouse. “Our message to all political parties is clear. The North is ready to lead the transformation required for net zero 2050, enhanced productivity and a truly inclusive Great Britain. We stand united as a region.

“For the benefit of our future of generations, we ask the next Government, and politicians of all political persuasions to work with us and ensure this plan is every success that it deserves to be.”

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “For far too long the North has been left behind.

“Not only are we the manufacturing heart of the UK, we have the drive and ambition to help rebuild the UK economy. What we need is the support of the next Government.

“With the right powers and funding we can not only realise the North’s full potential but we can also help UK Plc thrive.

“The North has ambitions for clean growth, devolution, transport, education, investment and trade. South Tyneside Council fully supports the five-point manifesto which seeks to enable the North to lead a new industrial revolution and address the over-centralisation of the UK economy.”