Nightmare neighbour evicted from South Tyneside home

A man whose behaviour made life a nightmare for his neighbours has been evicted from his South Tyneside home.

Andrew Williams was forced to leave his upstairs flat in the Tyne Dock area of South Shields after South Tyneside Council successfully secured possession through South Shields County Court.

The action was taken following a series of complaints dating back to September 2017 about anti-social behaviour at the property on Hudson Street, resulting in a breach of Williams’ tenancy agreement.

The court heard neighbours had had to endure loud music, shouting, swearing, disturbances through the night and people vomiting outside the property, as well as the communal bin chute being blocked with bags of foul-smelling rubbish.

There were also numerous complaints of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the 23-year-old’s flat.

Despite Williams being given several warnings that he was in danger of losing his home, and opportunities to moderate his behaviour, the problems continued.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council: "Williams had subjected his neighbours to his anti-social behaviour for months. We make it quite clear to tenants from the outset that this sort of behaviour puts them in breach of their tenancy agreement.

"He had been given several warnings about his behaviour and chances to change but the situation didn’t improve.

"Eviction is a last resort but we will always protect the rights of decent tenants who just want to live in a peaceful environment.”

The Possession Order was secured on March 13, with an order for Williams to leave the property within 14 days. However, when he failed to leave, the council made an application for a bailiff’s warrant to evict. This was carried out today.

There are many ways to report anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside.

Residents can call the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit on 0191 427 7999, the Customer Contact Centre on 0191 424 7000, emailasb@southtynesidehomes.org.uk, text ASB followed by message to 07786 200 802 or online atwww.southtyneside.gov.uk/asb.