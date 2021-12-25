Christmas at the coast.

Nine pictures as family and friends enjoy a chilly Christmas morning walk at the beach in South Shields

Friends and family enjoyed a chilly-but-bright Christmas morning walk at the beach in South Shields.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 2:30 pm

After a cold and drizzly Christmas Eve, the weather brightened up in time for Christmas Day, when a walk on the beach is a popular pursuit for friends and family – particularly for Sanddancers who live elsewhere but are visiting home for the festive season.

North News and Pictures were out this morning to capture some happy faces down at Sandhaven Beach.

1. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields

Friends and families enjoy Christmas morning at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields. Pictures by North News.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

2. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields

Friends and families enjoy Christmas morning at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields. Pictures by North News.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

3. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields

Friends and families enjoy Christmas morning at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields. Pictures by North News.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales

4. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields

Friends and families enjoy Christmas morning at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields. Pictures by North News.

Photo: North News and Pictures

Photo Sales
South ShieldsSandhaven Beach
Next Page
Page 1 of 3