Nine pictures as family and friends enjoy a chilly Christmas morning walk at the beach in South Shields

After a cold and drizzly Christmas Eve, the weather brightened up in time for Christmas Day, when a walk on the beach is a popular pursuit for friends and family – particularly for Sanddancers who live elsewhere but are visiting home for the festive season.
North News and Pictures were out this morning to capture some happy faces down at Sandhaven Beach.
1. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields
Friends and families enjoy Christmas morning at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields. Pictures by North News.
Photo: North News and Pictures
2. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields
3. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields
4. A chilly Christmas morning on the coast at South Shields
