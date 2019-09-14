Autumn is here - and we love it!

Nine sure signs that autumn is creeping in across the North East

Summer was lovely while it lasted – but anticipation is already building for the next exciting chapter of the year.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 15:01 pm
Autumn crept up on us before we even realised, but it brings so many things along with it that we’re quite looking forward to getting into the full swing. Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas are just weeks away; so here are some of our favourite signs that the seasons are changing.

1. Coats, scarves and gloves are in the shops

Out with shorts, skirts and vests - it's time for your winter wardrobe!

Photo: Pixabay

2. The dark nights are creeping in

The weather may still be quite mild, but the nights are cutting in. It'll soon be time for the shortest day.

Photo: Pixabay

3. Strictly is heading back to our screens

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey is one of the celebrities taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, with live shows starting next week.

Photo: Pixabay

4. Hello boots

The sandals are packed away for another year - and it's time for the thick socks and comfortable boots.

Photo: Pixabay

