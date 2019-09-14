Nine sure signs that autumn is creeping in across the North East
Summer was lovely while it lasted – but anticipation is already building for the next exciting chapter of the year.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 15:01 pm
Autumn crept up on us before we even realised, but it brings so many things along with it that we’re quite looking forward to getting into the full swing. Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas are just weeks away; so here are some of our favourite signs that the seasons are changing.