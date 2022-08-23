Nissan to close Sunderland engine cylinder plant in 2024 - but insists 250 affected staff will be redeployed at factory
Japanese car maker Nissan is preparing to end production at its engine cylinder plant as its sole contract winds down.
By James Harrison
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:58 pm
The automotive giant’s deal with French firm Renault to build cylinder heads is due to end in 2024.
But the move is not expected to result in any job losses, with all 250 employees affected due to be redeployed to other departments.
A spokesman for the firm said: “From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site.
“We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business.”