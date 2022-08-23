Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The automotive giant’s deal with French firm Renault to build cylinder heads is due to end in 2024.

But the move is not expected to result in any job losses, with all 250 employees affected due to be redeployed to other departments.

Nissan is a major employer on Wearside.

A spokesman for the firm said: “From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site.