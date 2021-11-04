Mark Turbitt, 45, a senior supervisor at Nissan, was diagnosed with melanoma seven years ago after finding a small cancerous mole on his back, which he had removed.

Despite being given a terminal diagnosis, Mark wanted to support Cancer Research UK by walking two miles a day throughout October, with his pet dogs and best friends, Jessie and Woodie.

Mark out on his walking challenge with Jessie and Woodie

Battling through severe fatigue and pain, Mark managed to complete the challenge, walking a total of 62 miles and raising over £4100.

The challenge took an emotional and physical toll on Mark, but he is glad he did and was overwhelmed by the support he received.

He said: “The support I’ve received was fantastic and very emotional. I’ve had so many messages from friends, family and people from work encouraging me and it means a lot.

“Nissan have been great and did a huge amount to raise awareness of Melanoma. If there’s one or two people who get a mole checked out that saves them going through what I went through then it’s all worthwhile

Mark on the final day of his walking challenge, with his Mam

“It’s a huge amount of money. I only aimed to raise £200 but to get that amount of money, I was absolutely blown away. Hopefully that will go a long way to helping research and treatment.”

Mark chose to do the walk with his two pet dogs, Jessie, a Jackawawa, and Woddie a French Bulldog, who he describes as his best friends.

He added: “I love my dogs. With lockdown and everything that’s gone on they’ve really saved me mentally and they’re my best friends.

During the final walk, Mark was joined by his Mam and celebrated his efforts with a well deserved pint.

Mark Turbitt with pet dogs Woody (left) and Jessie.

Mark is still taking donations to support Cancer Research UK, which can be made on his Facebook page via this link.

