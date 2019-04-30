North East man who went missing from hospital found in Edinburgh

A man who went missing from hospital four days ago and caught a train to Edinburgh has been found.

Michael Errington left The Priory Hospital, in Middleton St George, Darlington, at around 8am on Saturday on approved leave from the premises and did not return.

Michael Errington.

Police officers have now confirmed the 51-year-old has been found and the public has been thanked for sharing the appeal.

Durham Constabulary has previously said he has links to the Northumbria Police area, with its force helping its inquiries.

The 51-year-old has been living at the secure mental health hospital for the past nine years after serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter.

He is on medication, which officers believe he has not taken since Saturday.

Without it he can become aggressive and unpredictable.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach him if they see him, but call Durham Constabulary immediately on 999.

After leaving the hospital, Michael caught a bus into Darlington town centre.

Once there he caught another bus to Durham, and then a further bus to Newcastle where he boarded a train to Edinburgh.

The train arrived into Edinburgh Waverley station at 2.38pm on Saturday where he was captured on CCTV getting off the train.

He then left the station via the Princes Street exit and turned left towards the castle.

Temporary Superintendent Catherine Clarke, from Durham Constabulary, said: “These are our last known sightings of Michael.

"Due to his mental health issues, which can become exacerbated when he hasn’t taken his medication, we believe he may pose a risk to the public.

“Therefore, we would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999.”

Michael is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build, bald, with tattoos on his arms and legs.

He was thought to be wearing a red polo shirt, but may have changed into a grey t-shirt. He may also be wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and white trainers.