North East Skinny Dip: See pictures as annual event celebrates its tenth year supporting mental health charity Mind

Now in its tenth year, the North East Skinny Dip (NESD) once again saw crowds heading to Northumberland’s Druridge Bay this morning (Sunday, September 25) to strip off and raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

According to organisers, more than £80,000 has been raised since the first dip was held in 2012, with the total expected to eclipse £100,000 after the latest edition.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: “NESD is not just a skinny dip, it’s an experience – there is no better way to welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.”

See our pictures from another great day out in support of a worthy cause.

1. Fancy a dip? The annual event marks the Autumn Equinox and raises money for MIND, a mental health charity.

2. Good cause Since the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

3. Bare necessities Almost 1,000 skinny dippers took the plunge last year

4. Take the plunge Organiser Jax Higginson has called the event "a celebration of life, of nature and of our own, unique, physical bodies".