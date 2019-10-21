Not Just Another Brick In The Wall - heroes honour lost comrades with brick-carrying trek along Hadrian's Wall

The Not Just Another Brick In The Wall group

Each brick carried by the team along a 45-mile stretch of the historic landmark represented the life of someone killed in action, through suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or other mental health reasons.

The group, Not Just Another Brick In The Wall, were raising money for The Rifles ‘Care for Casualties’ charity and has raised more than £80,000 since its creation.

The walk featured ex-forces personnel from all over the country, with ages ranging from 20 to over 70.

Jarrow residents Gary and Graeme climbing the hills of Hadrian's Wall

Lifelong friends Gary Richards and Graeme Hardie, from Jarrow, were part of the group.

The pair, who grew up together and also served together, dedicated their walk to friends, family and fellow veterans from Jarrow who took their own lives as a result of PTSD.

Gary said: “We were all very tired but felt great as we marched in at the finish line and very proud.”

Each brick that was carried during the walk had on it the name of someone who lost their life either during or after serving.

Waving the flag for PTSD during the walk

Not Just Another Brick In The Wall was set up by veteran turned police constable PC Paul ‘Coco’ Corcoran in order to help fellow veterans struggling with PTSD and mental health issues.

Paul originally set up the group to support veteran PTSD sufferers, representing the brick wall they face every day, but the group quickly expanded to support all veterans suffering after returning from overseas.

Paul, who has previously walked across Hadrian’s wall with a kitchen sink across his back, said: “It was a great walk. In the first 15 miles people were shocked at how hard it was. People came from all over the country and abroad. It was a touching few days for everyone.”

The 45 mile, three day walk featured veterans who previously served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The group at the historic Hadrian's Wall