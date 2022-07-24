'Now I want to get some Minchella’s ice cream' - what the stars and crowd said about latest Bents Park concert

Kelly Llorenna, D:Ream, Phats and Small and headliner Whigfield – who reached number one in 1993 with Saturday Night – entertained an estimated 22,000 crowd in the July 24 dance revival event.

Both the acts and spectators spoke favourably about the show.

Peter Cunnah, the lead singer of Nineties band D:Ream, had flown in from Ireland to perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whigfield on stage at Bents Park, in South Shields, on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “This is not work. This is a joy.

"The crowd makes it so easy when they are like this.

"It comes back to us and we feel it on stage. It is like a feedback loop.”

Jason “Phats” Hayward, from Phats and Small, who are best known for 1999 hit Turn Around, described the atmosphere as “awesome”.

From left, Sharon Wann and Dawn Shotton.

They were making their third appearance in South Shields and Jason added: “It was incredible as always.

"Hopefully we can come back next year.

"It’s the highlight of our year. Now I want to get some Minchella’s ice cream.”

As for the spectators, Chris Harrison, 41, and Steve Page, 52, from South Shields, said this summer’s events were their first experience of the Bents Park concerts.

Chris Harrison, left, and Steve Page.

Speaking beforehand about Sunday’s line-up, Steve said: “I remember them all first time round.”

Debra Love, 34, Lana Mirza, 13, and Lana’s mum, Casie Walker, 33, were excited about the latest show.

While Lana confessed to not knowing of a single act, Casie said: “It just brings back childhood memories.”

Sharon Wann, 57, and Dawn Shotton, 51, both from South Shields, said they come to the concerts every year.

From left to right, Debra Love, Lana Mirza and Casie Walker.

Dawn said she was looking forward to D:Ream, who are famous for number one Nineties hit Things Can only Get Better, adding: “It was number one when my son was born.

"He had colic and I used to cry. But things did get better.”

Speaking after the concert – which just beat the teatime rain – Kelly Hanley, 45, said: “It was really good.

"Phats and Small were my favourite. I would definitely come back and to see them.”

The free season of concerts continues on Sunday, July 31, with Eighties stars Shalamar and The Fizz among the performers.