Organisation set up to tackle unsafe relationships in South Tyneside urges people to come forward

SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) is a community organisation which aims to help 11-24 year-olds who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

The organisation was founded by managing directors Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans, who have 20 years experience each working in children and young adult services.

They said the new initiative was set up in response to the reported increase of abuse within relationships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founders of SURT want people to come forward to ask for help.

SURT started out in 2021, and, working with a local sponsor, are busy renovating premises which will be used as a hub so service users have a safe place to go. The new hub is scheduled to open in March.

Leanne and Claire said SURT’s social purpose and vision is to prevent and stop abuse within relationships.

“We pride ourselves on being approachable and being there for our service users through our years of experience and understanding,” said Leanne.

They said SURT are committed to delivering a service that meet the needs of children, young people and their families.

SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationship Together

“The aim for us is to support and educate them so they can move forward with their life,” said Claire.

“We are always asking for feedback from our service users to enable us to continue improving our services and ways we can help people.”

SURT has already struck up interest within the community and other businesses across the borough, as the organisation has formed partnerships with local businesses which have turned into funding, educational opportunities and wellbeing interventions for service users.

Leanne added: “The support from funders, partners, local businesses and individuals has been overwhelming, we are so grateful.

"The community spirit of South Tyneside is helping us to improve the safety of local children and young people as well as offering them hope and opportunity’.

Claire and Leanne said SURT has ambitious plans for 2022 including increasing staff, offering their services further afield and educating more people.

They want to let people know they are there to help, educate and support them if they are facing issues covered by SURT.

To find out more, visit https://wearesurt.org/

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.