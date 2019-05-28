Organisers of Proper Food and Drink Festival delighted with support of visitors in South Tyneside

Organisers of a popular food and drink festival in South Tyneside have praised visitors for their continued support.

Despite a mixed bag of weather across the Bank Holiday weekend, thousands of people still paid a visit to The Proper Food and Drink Festival held at Bents Park in South Shields.

The Proper Food and Drink Festival at Bents Park, South Shields.

The free event, which began on Saturday, May 25, and ran until Monday, returned to the town for its seventh year to celebrate food from around the world.

Once again, it featured a huge range of food and drink options, including a producers’ market, street food trucks and bars.

Proper Food and Drink Festivals were started by Mark and Shelley Deakin in 2012 and the pair were delighted once again with the turn out in South Shields, with around 12,000 people visiting over the three days.

Mark said: “The event is always well supported by people which is really positive.

Organisers of The Proper Food and Drink Festival thanked visitors for thier support despite the mixed weather.

“Even though the weather wasn’t so great there was still a good turn out.

“We had around 12,000 attend over the three days and Saturday was our busiest day.

“We have a really positive relationship with everyone and the crowd is always nice.

“The traders enjoyed it and there was a nice vibe.

Live music continued into the final day of The Proper Food and Drink Festival.

“This year we had some craft activities which seemed to go down well.”

Organisers are now working towards their August event, The Great North Feast, which will be held at Bents Park, South Shields, from Saturday, August 24, to Monday, August 26.

The event will feature live music, street food, and a makers craft market.

There will also be cider and cocktail bars, craft ale, and a kids area.