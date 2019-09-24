Our amazing Child of Courage awards winners on stage at the Best of South Tyneside Awards
The Best of South Tyneside Awards are a chance to celebrate the people of South Tyneside – whether it’s their hard work, their business success, their talent, or their bravery.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:00 pm
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 16:22 pm
And there can be no one more inspiring than the boys and girls who take home the Child of Courage award.
Watch Kayleigh Brennan, Evie-Mai Davis, Chloe and Nathan Curry, Drew Broderick, Oliver McKenna, Lacey Mae Davidson and Hannah Rogers take to the stage.
