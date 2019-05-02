Out of this wold Britain's Got Talent finalists to appear in South Tyneside Festival parade

South Shields will welcome some special guests from a galaxy far, far away this summer.

Following a Space Fantasy theme, the popular Summer Parade will once again fill the streets with colourful floats and costumes on July 6 as part of the South Tyneside Festival.

Dancers taking part in last year's parade outside of South Shields Town Hall.

And dancing stormtroopers, Boogie Storm, will be entertaining festival-goers when the parade culminates at Bents Park for an afternoon of free entertainment.

Boogie Storm wowed audiences when they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, with Simon Cowell securing the dancers’ place in the final by choosing them as his Golden Buzzer act.

The group finished third in the ITV competition and have gone on to perform at venues and events around the world.

And Boogie Storm are not the only dancers heading to the park after the parade,with dancing slinkies from Australian theatre group, Bedlam Oz, and Titan the Robot giving unique performances during the afternoon.

Coun Ken Stephenson, Mayor of South Tyneside, is confident the performers will draw a big crowd.

“The Summer Parade is always a fantastic day out for all ages and this year is shaping up to be one of our most impressive yet,” said Councillor Stephenson.

“The Bents Park entertainment is a great way to finish the parade and we have some fantastic acts lined up.

“It is always amazing to see the streets of South Shields so full of colour and I can’t wait to welcome visitors from all over the region and beyond to make the most of it.”

The parade will see hundreds of youth groups, schools and community organisations will embrace the space theme under the artistic direction of South Shields-based carnival company Creative Seed.

Impressive floats and colourful costumes will head through the town, ending at Bents Park where there will be an afternoon of fun, including a grand finale performance.

South Marine Park will also once again host a series of bandstand concerts, organised by The Friends of North and South Marine Parks, which will showcase local bands on July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 31, and September 7.

Parents looking for ways to entertain children during the summer will be able to make the most of the Kids Fun-Fest, which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from August 1 to 22.