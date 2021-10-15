Parents' cross-country dash to make sure first child could be born in South Shields

Alex Payton, 33, walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid at her brother Bret’s ceremony in the Lake District on Sunday, October 10.

And it turned out the mum-to-be was just in time to be part of her brother’s big day, as her waters broke shortly after as she got up the next morning.

Her partner Mark Robson, 32, and her mum Diane Legg quickly packed up their things in Windermere and the couple headed straight home to South Shields.

Baby Tommy.

The family arrived at South Tyneside District Hospital’s midwifery-led birthing centre with Alex in full labour by the time she walked through its doors.

Tommy, their first child, was born at 4.37pm weighing 7lb 13.5 ounces just the day before his due date.

The couple are now at home in the Holder House Estate, while Bret and wife Cassie, nee Moyse, both 31, are due to jet off on their honeymoon.

Alex and Mark were supported through their pregnancy by midwife Stacey McFarlane, while unit manager Jacqui Ramshaw worked alongside midwife Janette Tisseman to help deliver their baby, named Tommy.

Alex Payton and baby Tommy

Alex, a practice manager at a dental surgery, said: “Bret’s my only brother and we’re really close.

“I was bridesmaid and had been hoping Tommy was going to be here early, but I think it was the dancing that did it in the end.

“I was fine after the wedding and went to bed and woke at 9am, went to the toilet and then five minutes later, my waters broke, but I wasn’t in any pain.

“Mark and my mam started packing everything up and we got ready to go.

Alex at the wedding.

“I felt OK on the way, but was thinking because I was having our first, I didn’t know what it was going to feel like or when I would need to start pushing.

“I had my phone in my hand on the way, looking for the nearest hospital, but I really wanted to come back to South Shields.

“I was just trying to keep calm, but once we got here that was when the intensity really started, but Jacqui was there at the door and told me it would all be alright.

“I was thinking ‘You’re in the right place now’.”

Alex Payton and baby Tommy.

Tommy became baby number 448 to be born in the unit following its opening in August 2019.

"Tommy’s lush, he’s going to be spoilt rotten,” said Alex.

“I was a continuity of care patient and Stacey had been my midwife the whole way through and coming here, they’ve been so much more relaxed.

“They were all so amazing and I would always say, come to South Shields, definitely.

“I love it here and I’ve been coming here for all my appointments, I feel comfortable and knew half of them already when I came through the door.

“I’d also done my labour classes and they had talked me through different pain relief options and I’d been shown around a couple of the rooms.”

Alex Payton and baby Tommy with midwife Joanna Wylie.

Mark, a self-employed plasterer, was full of praise for hospital staff – and his beloved partner.

“Alex was absolutely brilliant and the staff were all fantastic,” he said.

“Having Tommy with us now still doesn’t feel real to tell the truth.”

Midwife Joanna Wylie, of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The fact that Alex and Mark came back to the midwifery-led unit shows how much they love it and how valued it is by women.

“We wish them and their baby well as they head home.”

Anyone preparing to become parents and would like to find out more about the midwifery-led birthing centre, including a tour of the unit, can contact it on 0191 404 1033.

