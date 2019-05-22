Phats and Small added to the bill for Bents Park concerts in South Shields as part of South Tyneside Festival

Mutli-platinum dance act Phats and Small have been announced as the latest addition to the Bents Park summer concerts.

The duo, who performed at last year's Bents Park concert series, will be sharing the stage with The Lightning Seeds and join a number of big name artists across the series including Marti Pellow, Midge Ure, Nick Heyward and Gabrielle.

Phats and Small, known for hits including Turnaround, Feel Good, Tonite and This Time Around, will perform at the second Sunday concert on 21 July.

The pair have performed at many of the world’s most famous clubs, from Frankfurt’s Cocoon to London’s Ministry of Sound, and they are currently in the process of creating their fourth studio album.

Councillor Alan Kerr, lead member for for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, said the dance act are returning to the festival by popular demand after their performance at last year’s concert series prompted numerous requests to bring them back.

“I am delighted that we are going to get another chance to see Phats and Small at this summer’s festival,” he said.

“They put on a fantastic show at the concert series last year and brought a great energy to the stage.

“They will make a great addition to the line-up and I cannot wait to see what they do at this year’s event.”

Also performing at the second concert is popular local band, The Understudies, who cover a range of rock, pop, punk, indie and new wave classics.