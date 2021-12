Many have been making the most of New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) by being out and about at the beach in South Shields.

Some were making the most of what time they have left with their families before the festive season ends next week.

Whereas others opted for taking advantage of the milder temperatures by taking part in some surfing.

No matter how you spent New Year’s Eve, everyone at the Gazette wishes you a very happy New Year for 2022.

