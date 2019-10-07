Plea for parents to stop 'inconsiderate' parking near primary school as residents call for action
Parents dropping their children off at Toner Avenue Primary School in Hebburn have been warned they could face action due to “terrible” parking in the streets nearby.
Retired Leo McCaffery lives near to the Hebburn school – and has warned that it’s only a matter of time before a child is hit by a vehicle due to the whole estate being “blocked” by cars.
The 64-year-old, of Beresford Avenue, said parking problems in the area have “tripled in capacity” since Toner Avenue’s new school building opened for the 2019/2020 academic year.
It now caters for more than 600 children between the ages of three to 11.
While work continues on creating a new drop-off area for parents visiting the school building, Leo says parked cars are creating “blind spots”, leaving others unable to see out into the road clearly.
It’s also causing problems with access to homes across the estate, with Leo unable to move his own car during pick-up or drop-off times.
He has lived at his address for 11 years with wife Veronica, who has mobility issues due to osteoarthritis, scoliosis and spondylitis. The couple’s son Robert, who also lives with them, has epilepsy.
Leo told the Gazette: “I feel like moving – I have spent a fortune on the house but It’s madness.”
Vehicles are parking “wherever they like” in the nearby streets and on grass verges.
He added: “There is going to be a child hit.”
Letters have already been issued to parents, encouraging them to park properly.
A spokesman for the South Tyneside Council said: "We are committed to improving road safety around our schools. A new drop-off area for parents is to be created once the old school has been demolished next year.
“This will provide a long-term solution to parking in residential streets beside the school.
"Until then, we would ask parents and carers dropping off and collecting their children to park considerately and to be aware of the disruption that inconsiderate parking can cause.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and will take action against those found to be in breach of the parking restrictions."