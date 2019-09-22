Elizabeth with her seven children; from top left, Adrian, Gareth, David and then seated from left, Patricia, mum Elizabeth and Betty with Kamala and Rosanna in front.

Betty Inskip will join thousands of others in the town’s Bents Park next month to walk in honour of mum Elizabeth Annie Davies and all of those affected by dementia.

Elizabeth was just months shy of her 90th birthday when she passed away in 2016 – with Alzheimer’s robbing her family of the wonderful woman she was before the condition took hold.

Betty, 70, first started walking for the Alzheimer’s Society in 2013 after learning of her mum’s diagnosis and experiencing the devastating impact the illness has on those who suffer from it, and their loved ones.

Mum Elizabeth when she was 77 with her daughter Betty Inskip taking part in the Great North Run.

Speaking to the Gazette, she said: “Once Mum was diagnosed and we got things in place, the Alzheimer’s Society was absolutely fabulous. We couldn’t have faulted the help they gave.”

Memory Walks are held by the charity and its supporters with the aim of changing the lives of those affected by dementia in the future – and though the events can be poignant and emotional, they are a special experience to be a part of.

“It sounds a strange word to use, but the walk is magical,” Betty said.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people and such a wide age range taking part.”

Betty pictured with her mum Elizabeth, when she was 81, and her sister-in-law Jennifer on the Great North Walk.

In telling her mum’s story to the Gazette, Betty said Alzheimer’s “robbed” her family of the “beautiful, independent soul” her mother was, and “completely and utterly changed” her character.

Losing her husband when he was only 50, Elizabeth returned to nursing to support the youngest of her two children, who still lived with her at home.

Her strength and resilience inspired her whole family – from children, down to great-grandchildren.

Mum-of-three Betty will take part in the walk with her husband David, 72.

The South Shields Memory Walk for the Alzheimer’s Society is taking place on Saturday, October 5 and there are a choice of distances available so all can take part.