Police appeal for help to find a missing 63-year-old man from Hebburn

Officers have issued an appeal for a missing man from Hebburn who was last seen on Monday.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 4:30 pm

Police are keen to locate missing Raymond Griffiths, 63, who was last seen on Monday, May 16 and has been unreachable since.

His family and officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for help.

Raymond is described as a white male, of a medium build, 5ft 8in in height and often wears a flat cap.

Have you seen Raymond?

Anyone who has seen Raymond or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages on the website, or contact 101, quoting reference NP-20220520-0401.

