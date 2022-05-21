Police are keen to locate missing Raymond Griffiths, 63, who was last seen on Monday, May 16 and has been unreachable since.

His family and officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for help.

Raymond is described as a white male, of a medium build, 5ft 8in in height and often wears a flat cap.

Have you seen Raymond?