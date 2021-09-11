Police appeal to trace missing Carl Gent from South Shields

Police officers leading the search for a missing man have appealed to the public for information.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 10:34 pm
Missing Carl Gent

Carl Gent, 39, was last seen leaving an address on Shelley Avenue, South Shields, on the morning of Friday, September 10.

Superintendent Phil Shutt of Northumbria Police said his absence was ‘out of character’ and urged him to get in touch, or for anyone with information to contact the force.

He said: “This is extremely out of character for Carl. Nobody has seen or heard from him since Friday morning and we, along with his family and loves ones, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Carl, if you see this, please contact family or police immediately to let people know you are OK.

“We are also appealing to the public and ask anybody who thinks they may have seen him to come forward with information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210910-0792.

