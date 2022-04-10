Police launch appeal to find missing man last seen in South Shields
Officers are appealing to the public to help find a missing 25-year-old South Shields man.
Northumbria Police is keen to locate missing Ben Spratt, who was last seen in the South Shields area at around 2.30am today(Sunday, April 10).
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Ben’s welfare and say it is “imperative” that he is found soon.
Ben is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of a skinny build with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark grey jogging bottoms, dark-coloured trainers, and a dark-coloured baseball cap.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220410-0103.