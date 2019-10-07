Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Steve Miller

They have now been named as James Johnston, of Amble and Pearl Smith, of Wooler. Both were 96-years-old.The victims’ families have been notified and are being supported by family liaison officers at this time.Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a tragic incident that sadly claimed the lives of James and Pearl. Our thoughts are with their families at this devastating time.“Our specially-trained family liaison officers are offering them support and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.“We are committed to determining the circumstances surrounding this serious collision, which resulted in four other people taken to hospital.“An investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact police. We also want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the vehicles involved in the minutes before the collision.”The 34-year-old female driver of the Dacia and a 61-year-old female passenger were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The 19-year-old male driver of the Great Wall Steed pick-up and a 21-year-old male passenger were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.The driver has now been discharged but the front seat passenger remains in a critical but stable condition.Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log reference 650 04/10/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.