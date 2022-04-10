Police renew urgent appeal to find missing Ben Spratt who was last seen in South Shields
Police have again appealed to the public to help find a missing 25-year-old South Shields man.
Northumbria Police are anxious to locate missing Ben Spratt, who was last seen in the South Shields area at around 2.30am yesterday, Sunday, April 10.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and say it is “imperative” that he is found.
Ben is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of a skinny build with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark grey jogging bottoms, dark-coloured trainers, and a dark-coloured baseball cap.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220410-0103.