Police renew urgent appeal to find missing Ben Spratt who was last seen in South Shields

Northumbria Police are anxious to locate missing Ben Spratt, who was last seen in the South Shields area at around 2.30am yesterday, Sunday, April 10.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and say it is “imperative” that he is found.

Ben is described as white, 5ft 10 tall, of a skinny build with black hair.

Have you seen Ben?

He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit top, dark grey jogging bottoms, dark-coloured trainers, and a dark-coloured baseball cap.