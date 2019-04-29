Police warn people not to approach missing man

Police officers trying to trace a missing North East man have warned people not to approach him.

Michael Errington was last seen in Middleton St George, Darlington, at around 8am on Saturday morning and has not been seen since.

Officers working to locate the missing 51-year-old have extended their search to Scotland, as they believe he may have travelled there.

Michael, who is from Darlington, also has links to Northumbria and officers from both Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police have been working together to trace him.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build, bald, with tattoos on his arms and legs.

He was wearing a red polo shirt and may also be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Police have released an image of Michael, although he has lost a significant amount of weight since the photo was taken.

Acting Superintendent Steve Long, from Durham Constabulary, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding Michael’s whereabouts to contact us.

“If members of the public do see him, we would urge them not to approach him but to call us immediately on 101.”