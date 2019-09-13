Praise for Little Mix star Jesy Nelson after Odd One Out documentary airs on BBC
Fans across the country have been showing their support for Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson following the release of a heartbreaking documentary looking into the impact of internet trolling.
The documentary, Odd One Out, aired on Thursday, September 12 after weeks of anticipation – and its broadcast led to an outpouring of love for singer Jesy, who performs as part of award-winning girlband Little Mix
Formed in 2011 on X Factor, Little Mix is made up of Jesy and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, who are both from South Shields.
The hard-hitting programme followed the journey of Jesy, charting the horrific online abuse she suffered from the moment the band began on X Factor through to the present day.
The Essex-born singer walked the audience through some of the devastating messages she had been sent over the years, and revealed the tragic impact they had on her confidence and day-to-day life.
Little Mix singer Jade, 26, was one of those posting on social media before the documentary aired.
She said: “Couldn’t be prouder of my sister Jesy Nelson. I’m grateful that she is finally able to tell her story and help so many others in doing o.
“This is going to change people’s lives and hopefully people’s perspectives of the damage social media trolling can do.”
Social media star and podcaster Rosie Ramsey, also from South Shields, joined countless others in praising Jesy for her talent and bravery.
She added: “This is the reason I will always answer back to trolls.”