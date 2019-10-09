Primrose Community Centre and Valley View Primary School come together for Macmillan coffee morning
Pupils and the community came together for a good cause.
Primrose Community Centre has raised £1460 for Macmillan as part of their annual coffee morning with the help of Valley View Primary School and the local community.
The coffee morning saw heads being shaved, homemade cakes on display and over 200 pupils from Valley View Primary School taking part in a number of fundraising activities.
The coffee morning also involved local businesses donating raffle prizes and the annual event is getting bigger every year, according to Chair of Governors at Valley View, John Watson.
Speaking about how successful the day was, he said: “It’s a crucial annual event for bringing the community together.”
Primrose Community Centre is attached to and works closely with the staff and pupils at Valley View, and eager children were on hand selling cakes to parents and members of the community.
The annual Macmillan coffee morning has become a vital aspect of the school’s yearly curriculum and is an important part of the school agenda, according to John.
He said: It’s a key part of their curriculum, they take time out of their school day to come along with their parents and even get involved in the organisation of the event.”
The event is also used to relay the importance of organisations like Macmillan to the pupils and get across how key the work they do is to the local and wider community.
The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s yearly big fundraising drive and has raised millions of pounds for cancer suffers in the UK since its inception.