Prince William, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson and radio presenter Nick Bright, help to reveal England Women's World Cup squad

Prince William has been among celebrities helping to reveal the line-up for the England Women's World Cup squad.

Appearing in a video shared on Kensington Palace social media, the Duke of Cambridge made the announcement that Steph Houghton, from South Hetton, is the Lionesses' captain.

The Women's World Cup will be held in France in June.

Wishing the defender good luck, Prince William said: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that our Lionesses' defensive rock and captain Steph Houghton will be on the plane to France for the Women's World Cup.

"Steph - congratulations.

"I know you and the team will do the nation proud. Good luck!"

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, during his visit to Sunderland.

Taking to Twitter to express her delight at finding out the news, Steph said: "Not a bad way of finding out your off to another FIFA Women's World Cup. Wow."

She added: "Ultimate honour to represent and lead your country at a another World Cup!

"Grateful for the opportunity and excited to create something special with my teammates!"

The Royal message comes as part of a number of celebrity announcements made throughout the day, revealing the players that have been chosen as part of the squad.

Defender Demi Stokes, from South Shields, was also given her moment to shine, after being announced by actress Emma Watson - famous for her role as Hermione in Harry Potter - as a member of the England squad.

Emma said: "Congrats to Demi Stokes on joining the Lionesses!"

Meanwhile midfielder Jill Scott, from Sunderland, was announced as a member of the squad by BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Bright.

Nick said: "I’m honoured and excited to announce that Jill Scott you’re on the plane to France with the Lionesses this summer!

Some big names from the men's game were also involved in the announcements, with Raheem Stirling, Jordan Pickford and former England skipper David Beckham announcing Georgia Stanway, Karen Bardsley and Nikita Parris respectively.