Public urged to be on the lookout for missing Gary Hughes as search continues

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a vulnerable man from South Shields who was last seen five days ago.

Gary Hughes, who has not had his epilepsy medicine since Monday and has learning difficulties, was last seen at 4pm on Tuesday, when he told his sister Nicola he was heading for Hebburn Central’s swimming pool after dropping off milk at her home in the Lukes Lane Estate in the town.

The police officers in charge of the case are urging the public to be on the lookout as they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 48-year-old's family have said his concessionary travel pass - which he uses on the Nexus bus number 27 and the Metro from Hebburn to Chichester in South Shields - may hold the answers to where he has gone.

Supt Brad Howe, who is in charge of the case, said; “Inquires to locate Gary have been ongoing since he was reported missing. Gary is a vulnerable adult so it is really important that if anyone sees him or has information about where he may be, then please get in touch with officers.”

Gary is described as white, 5ft 9, of muscular build with black shaven hair. He was last seen wearing a black Addidas T-Shirt with jeans or blue tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a bag containing a towel and swimming shorts.

Gary was last seen in the Hebburn area and was believed to be heading to Hebburn swimming pool.

Gary, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1158 230419.