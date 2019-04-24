Pupils learn a lesson on how to protect wildlife in their gardens

Primary school pupils in South Tyneside have been learning about the importance of protecting the environment and making their own gardens more wildlife friendly.

Pupils at Toner Avenue Primary School, Hebburn, have been gifted wildlife kits to transform their outdoor spaces and spruce up the school’s own garden.

Pupils from Toner Avenue Primary School with their wildlife kits.

A team from Barratt Homes visited the pupils to present the year 5 class with the packs.

The children were taught how to take simple steps to live harmoniously amongst the birds, bats, butterflies and bees.

Pupils and staff were also presented with a selection of items fit for all creatures, including a bat box, three bird feeders, wildflower seeds and bird feed packs, which will be placed in the school’s garden for everybody to enjoy.

Alex Feeney, class teacher and eco coordinator at Toner Avenue Primary, said: “We’d like to thank Barratt Homes North East for gifting us the wildlife friendly garden kits and accessories, and teaching the pupils about the importance of protecting the wildlife in their local area.

“I know that the children are very excited to start planting the seeds, and we’ll definitely be looking out for more birds around the school playgrounds after the installation of the new bird boxes!”

The school activity is one of many undertaken by the housebuilder, as part of its partnership with the RSPB.

Natalie Donnelly, sales manager at The Maples development in Hebburn, added: “We had great fun with the pupils at Toner Avenue, and we’re really pleased to have had the opportunity to inspire the children to take simple steps towards implementing a wildlife friendly environment in their own homes.

“We are also excited to be offering the local community the opportunity to come down to the development and collect their own wildlife kits, and hope that this activity will help to give even more nature a home in Hebburn across the spring.”

There are now wildlife packs at The Maples sales office for the community to come and collect.