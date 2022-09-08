Queen Elizabeth II: Nation in mourning as Her Majesty the Queen dies aged 96 - updates as tributes flood in
A period of national mourning has begun following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
For the 70 years of her reign, she’s been an anchor and focus for so many people during periods of change and unrest.
Her accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
But the milestone was recognised without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.
The royal couple were married for more than 70 years.
This week, the Queen welcomed the United Kingdom’s 15th Prime Minister of her reign – Liz Truss – to form a Government in her name. Her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill.
As tributes are paid, we will be bringing you updates throughout the evening. May she rest in peace.
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 20:55
Key Events
- A statement said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
- A period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death, announced at 6.30pm on Thursday.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving Monarch.
Thank you, Your Majesty
Tributes continue at Balmoral
Mourners gather laying flowers outside Balmoral following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.
Sunderland College pays tribute
Cleveland Police statement
Police officers, staff and volunteers working for Cleveland Police are extremely saddened to hear of the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today, Thursday 8th September.
On hearing of the passing of Her Majesty, Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “The Queen has been a faithful and steadfast leader during her long reign and people looked to her as a beacon of strength and guidance during challenging and uncertain times.
“As servants of the Crown, it is a poignant moment for the policing family to hear of her passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with The Royal Family during this time. Our flags will be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.
“We are all saddened by the death of Her Majesty and our teams will be supporting local people and communities to connect in the days and weeks ahead to mark this moment in history.”
Television scheduling changes
ITV has announced its scheduling changes for overnight and September 9 following the death of the Queen.
The broadcaster said it will be showing continuous news coverage through the night which will look back at the Queen’s life and her reign, including her decades of service to the country.
Their coverage includes a special ITV News at Ten at 10pm and at 11pm they will broadcast Queen Elizabeth II, an obituary programme narrated by presenter Mary Nightingale.
On September 9, Good Morning Britain will air from 6am-9am, hosted by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. At 9am, there will be an extended ITV News special, with another programme at 8:30pm called Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, to be presented by Jonathan Dimbleby.
ITV News At Ten then airs at 10pm.
The scene outside Buckingham Palace
A tribute from the Mayor of Sunderland
The Mayor of Sunderland has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen following her sad death at Balmoral on Thursday. Councillor Alison Smith, the Mayor of Sunderland, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s death. “Her Majesty The Queen was a truly inspirational figure who was not only greatly loved and admired in this country but by millions of people around the world. I know that many people will want to pay their own personal tributes to someone who meant so much to so many. “Sunderland has been privileged to welcome Her Majesty The Queen here on a number of occasions during her reign, most recently in 2012 when Her Majesty and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visited the city during her Diamond Jubilee tour of the country and people turned out in their thousands to greet her. “I know I speak for the people of this city when I say that she will be sadly missed and that our thoughts are with the rest of the Royal Family and all who knew and loved her at this very sad time.”
His Majesty the King
Charles has become King Charles III – with his title as monarch a personal choice that was entirely his own.
He has opted to use his Christian name, just like his late beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Stability, serenity and strength
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband former US President Bill Clinton said the Queen was “a source of stability, serenity and strength” who deepened the special relationship between their nation and the UK.
“We join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life,” their statement reads.
“Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.
“We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the special relationship.”
In a separate tweet, Ms Clinton said: “Few individuals in the history of humanity have led their people with such steadiness and grace as Queen Elizabeth.
“My condolences to everyone mourning her passing today, and the end of an era.”
Northumbria Police pays tribute
“It is with sadness we learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“On behalf of everyone at Northumbria Police, I offer sincere condolences to the Royal Family at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.
“All police officers swear allegiance to the reigning Monarch and for so many of us it has been an honour and privilege to serve the Queen for so long.
“Many of the traits displayed by Her Majesty The Queen, in the manner in which she carried out her public duties, are reflected in the behaviours and values demonstrated across policing and particularly here in Northumbria.
“Throughout her reign, she sought to generate community cohesion and bring people together at times of uncertainty, this should continue to serve as an inspiration to us all.
“As we come together to remember and pay tribute to the life of The Queen, Northumbria Police will remain ever present in our support of the local communities we are so proud to be part of.”
Chief Constable Winton Keenen QPM – Northumbria Police