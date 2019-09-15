Readers call for a three-day weekend as more businesses make changes to office hours
The majority of Shields Gazette readers have announced that they would prefer to work longer days to have a three-day weekend.
This decision comes from our recent poll on social media where readers were asked: “As more businesses make changes to their office hours, would you prefer to work four longer days, and have a three-day weekend?”
Out of the 278 people that voted on the Gazette poll, the majority (89%) of readers voted for a long weekend leaving just 31 people voting against them.
Across social media, local readers have had their say on the decision.
Nathan David is happy to work longer hours. He said: “Great idea - used to work 8-6 four days a week with a day off. (Mon week one, Tues week two etc). Meant you got a four-day weekend once a month.”
Bryony Jade Fucile is all for the decision. She said: “As a shift worker, three days off would be the absolute dream.”
Graeme Wharton commented: “As a bus driver I'd love a three-day weekend.”
Barry Watts and Kevin Bolton said: “I already do.”
Not everyone is happy about working longer hours though.
Keiron Shaw said: “No chance. Childcare is expensive enough.”
Betty Henderson agreed: “Some people would love to do this but childcare is expensive.”
Carole Moyes said: “Nice idea but when you are self-employed you work seven days a week and 24 hours a day if need be!”
The question also raised concerns for some.
Graham Storey said: “So who is going to work the weekends?”