Remembering the fallen heroes on Firefighters' Memorial Day

Services of remembrance were held at fire stations across the region to mark Firefighters' Memorial Day.

And, in Peterlee, a special ceremony was held in honour of two of the town's firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in 1982.

Floral tributes to fallen heroes.

Tony Hall was just 24 and his fellow firefighter, John Donley, 26, when they were killed after their engine left the road and crashed into a ditch while responding to a 999 call.

John, from Seaham, was dad to a four-month-old daughter and Horden man Tony's wife was pregnant with their son at the time of the accident on September 5, 1982.

As part of Firefighters' Memorial Day yesterday a special ceremony was held outside Peterlee Fire Station and wreathes were laid at the memorial to Tony and John.

In Tyne and Wear, fire crews, volunteers and members of the community marked the day with a minute silence at stations across the area.

A minute silence to mark Firefighters' Memorial Day.

And, earlier in the week a service was carried out in the gardens of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters in Washington.

A spokesman for TWFRS, said: "Thank you to all serving and retired firefighters for your bravery and dedication to keeping our communities safe.

"Thank you for your messages of support and gratitude for our firefighters past and present."

A day to remember those killed in the line of duty.

A service of remembrance for the fallen.