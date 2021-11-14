Remembrance services take place across South Tyneside as crowds pay tribute to the fallen

Remembrance services have been held in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon on Sunday, November 14.

Parades took place at most of the services, with each observing a two-minute silence at 11am.

Crowds gathered in South Shields to pay their respects.

The Westoe Brass Band were given the honour of leading the parade with people lining the streets along the way to show their support.

Wreaths were laid at the Westoe war memorial by members of the armed forces, as well as the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, the leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon and the Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck.

In Jarrow, the parade met outside of Jarrow Town Hall on Grange Road and marched to the war memorial on Station Street for a service.

A parade begun at Hebburn Central at 9.45am and marched to St John’s Church for a Remembrance service before it reformed and marched to to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the war memorial and then onto Hebburn Cemetery.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Ann Clouston, Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, Mayoress Jean Copp, MP Emma Lewell-Buck and Cllr Tracey Dixon pay their respects.

A parade met at Whitburn Parish Church and moved towards the war memorial in the village, with the same happening in East Boldon, with the parade meeting in the Grey Horse pub car park before marching to St George’s Church.

