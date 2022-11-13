A parade featuring members of the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force as well as a number of cadet forces, veterans organisations, uniformed organisations and some schools and colleges set off South Shields Town Hall and marched to Westoe Cenotaph, where a service was held to remember the fallen heroes of the armed forces and to pay tribute to those serving today.

Wreaths were laid by The Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Wing Commander, David L Harris, representing His Majesty The King, Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, on behalf of the British Royal Legion, The Mayoress of South Tyneside, Jean Copp, on behalf of the Royal British Legion (woman’s section), South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, on behalf of the people of South Shields, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracy Dixon, on behalf of council members and Johnathan Tew, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council, on behalf of officers and staff at the council.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, led a tribute during the service, saying : “Let us pledge ourselves anew to work towards peace, May we help, encourage and comfort others and support those working for the relief of the needy and for the peace and welfare of the nations.”

During the service, members of the public joined in with a number of hymns, including Abide With Me and Now Thank We All Our God, as well as a rendition of the national anthem, God Save The King.

Other events took place through the towns and villages in the borough as all communities marked Remembrance Sunday.

A parade set off from Jarrow Town Hall, marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service with wreaths laid by the Deputy Lieutenant Farooq Hakim and Deputy Mayoress Mrs Lynne Blair and Cllr Jay Potts alongside other organisations and individuals.

Hebburn’s parade assembled at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service, then went on to services at the war memorial in Carr Ellison Park and Hebburn Cemetery at HMS Kelly Grave.

Deputy Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown and Councillor Wilf Flynn laid wreaths alongside other organisations and individuals.

The Whitburn parade assembled at the village’s parish church before a service at the community’s war memorial, then another service at the church.

Councillor Jane Carter laid a wreath at the memorial, alongside other organisations and individuals.

In Cleadon, a service took place at the village’s war memorial in Front Street where Councillor Ian Forster laid a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

In East Boldon, a parade assembled in the car park at the Grey Horse pub before marching to St George’s Church for a short service, then went on to the war memorial for a service.