Rescue teams called to aid of a capsized boat in South Shields

Rescue teams were called to the aid of an inflatable boat which had capsized in South Tyneside.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called out at around 5.30pm last night.

The team were tasked by Humber Coastguard to the Littlehaven beach after a report of a capsized boat, thankfully the occupants were safe.

A spokesman said: "Team members attached ropes and attempted to right the vessel but unfortunately the engine had sunk into the sand, luckily we were able to contact the local authority and they sent a tractor to assist us.

"The vessel was soon the right way up and was towed to the ramp near the pier."

People are reminded that for all coastal emergencies they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.