RSPCA dog show to be held with categories including Cutest Rescue and Waggiest Tail

The RSPCA is encouraging people across the region to bring their dogs to the event.

A family-friendly dog show is to be held at West Hall Kennels, Cleadon Lane, on Sunday, September 26 by the RSPCA to help raise money for the charity.

RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool & South Tyneside is asking the community to get involved by bringing their dogs, friends and family to the novelty Dog Show Fundraiser later this month.

The show’s classes include, Loveliest Lady, Charming Chap, Sweetest OAD (7+ years old), Prettiest Pup (up to 7 years), Best Pedigree, Best Crossbreed, Cutest Rescue, Waggiest Tail, The Dog the judge would most like to take home and Best in Show.

The fundraiser comes after the branch recently opened their own cattery rehoming project which aims to build their presence in the community.

Mel Hunter, Media Coordinator said: “A dog show seemed like the perfect event. We’ve noticed a recent fatigue with online events, as this platform was so saturated during lockdown.

"The dog show gives our community the opportunity to come along and get to know us while having fun by entering their beloved dogs into various dog show classes. There will also be stall holders from businesses in the community, offering a range of gifts, services and refreshments on the day. We can’t wait.”

The event will run from 12pm until 4pm on September 26 and more information can be found here.

