Ryanair is having a huge cheap flights sale and these are the best deals from Newcastle Airport

The budget airline is a firm favourite of many a holidaymaker due to its cheap deals and now Ryainair’s flight prices are even better as it announces a major seat sale.

Kicking off today, October 14, the Ryanair sale has slashed prices for flights across its European network, allowing customers to grab a bargain getaway this autumn, winter and spring of next year.

With prices starting from as little as £9.99 from Newcastle, passengers will be able to take advantage of the offer on flights between November 2019 and May 2020.

Ryanair has slashed prices on a number of its autumn/winter flights. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Deals can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Sunday, October 20.

Although the weather may not be as warm, destinations such as Barcelona, the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region, still offer plenty of cultural attractions – ranging from the impressive Sagrada Família church to landmarks designed by Gaudí.

Or why not try the popular Pierogi dumplings in the Polish city of Wroclaw, which is well known for its many historical sites and vibrant cultural venues.

Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said: “This week we’ve set fares from £14.99 across our European network for travel between November and May, so there’s never been a better time to book a post-summer getaway whether you’re after sun or snow over the coming months.

“This amazing offer will end at midnight on Sunday, October 20, so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.”

Or for those prepared to travel a bit further, to get a good deal there are also cheap flights to be had from many UK airports, including Edinburgh and Leeds.

Here are some of the deals available from Newcastle at the time of writing:

Barcelona Girona – Fly to this Spanish city for just £31.57 return.

Set off on Sunday, November 3, for £9.99 and return on Tuesday, November 5, for £21.58.

Palma de Mallorca – Fly to this Spanish resort for just £75.42 return.

Jet off on Friday, November 1, for £9.99 and return on Monday, November 4, for £65.43.

Wroclaw – Fly to this Polish city for as little as £18.03 return

Jet off on Tuesday, November, 5 for £9.99 and fly home on Thursday, November 7, for £8.04.

Faro – Jet off to this Portuguese resort for just £107.35 return

Fly on Wednesday, October 30, for £16.99 and return on Monday, November 4, for £90.36.

While some flights start from as little as the following:

Alicante from £18.99

Gdansk from £27.99

Dublin from £14.99

Malaga from £16.99

Lanzarote from £21.99