The ship Azura sailed out of South Shields on Tuesday, June 29.

Sail away! Your pictures as South Shields says goodbye to Caribbean cruise ship Azura

There she goes!

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:50 pm

Crowds gathered to say goodbye to Caribbean cruise ship Azura as she set sail from the River Tyne this week, after spending almost six months in South Shields. Families across town turned out to say ‘bon voyage’ and wave off the vessel and her crew – being sure to capture the moment on camera.

Here are some of your fantastic pictures from Tuesday, June 29 as the ship set sail for Belfast. She will spend a period of time there before returning to service at a later date.

1. Time to say goodbye

The ship sails away on the River Tyne.

Photo: Lorraine Thompson

2. Waving

Crowds turned out to wave goodbye to the ship, which has been at Port of Tyne since January.

Photo: Sue Wade

3. On the way

Claire Marie Oliver took this as Azura sailed by her window.

Photo: Claire Marie Oliver

4. Spot the Groyne

Hundreds of people came to bid the ship a fond farewell on Tuesday.

Photo: Daniel Mayne

Caribbean
