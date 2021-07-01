Sail away! Your pictures as South Shields says goodbye to Caribbean cruise ship Azura
There she goes!
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:50 pm
Crowds gathered to say goodbye to Caribbean cruise ship Azura as she set sail from the River Tyne this week, after spending almost six months in South Shields. Families across town turned out to say ‘bon voyage’ and wave off the vessel and her crew – being sure to capture the moment on camera.
Here are some of your fantastic pictures from Tuesday, June 29 as the ship set sail for Belfast. She will spend a period of time there before returning to service at a later date.
Page 1 of 4