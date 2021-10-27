The East Boldon scarecrow festival was launched in 2018, and proved an immediate with villagers and visitors.

The following year saw more than 100 scarecrows on display around the area and a series of community events in Grange Park.

The coronavirus pandemic meant last year’s event had to be more low-key, but the scarecrows will be back on the streets – though not in Grange Park – in time for Halloween.

Again, the trail is being organised by the Friends of East Boldon Parks, and secretary Rebecca Higgins is delighted to be bringing the scarecrows back.

"It is really exciting,” she said. “It is just great to be back and it is lovely for the community.

"Last year we did some stuff but nothing big. We decided we wanted to do something rather than than just let this year go, so it is going to be the trail around East Boldon but there are not going to be any community events in the park.

"That seemed a little bit more Covid safe a way to do it.”

Scarecrows will be on display during the day from Friday to Saturday

Rebecca is still finalising the total number of participants but has been delighted with the reaction from local residents: “I have got 55 scarecrows approximately, up to now and I have still got some last-minute people filling in the paperwork,” she said.

With the final numbers still to be decided, Rebecca will be updating the on-line map of the route right up until the last minute. It will be available to download from the group’s Facebook page for a small fee, in return for which participants will be sent a link to download the map to their phones.

The scarecrows will be on display during the day from Friday, October 29, to Sunday, October 30 and 31 – Halloween itself.

"I have said we will do 11am to 5pm on Friday and then 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday,” said Rebecca.

"It’s just great to be able to do something like this that really brings the community together.”