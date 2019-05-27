Search to find 13-year-old who went missing after leaving BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a schoolboy last seen leaving the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend site.

Cleveland Police is asking for help to find Nasir Shah, who was last seen at around 5pm yesterday at the Stewart Park in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The photo officers have released was taken just before he went missing and he was last sighted walking towards St Cuthbert’s Church on Stokesley Road in Middlesbrough.

"Anyone who may have seen or him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 088004."