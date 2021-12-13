Security guard shows his support for local charities and keeps people smiling with Santa Claus fundraiser

A security guard has been putting smiles on faces and raising money for local charities as he dresses up as Santa for the seventh year in a row – and he’s vowed to keep going after raising more than £1,000 in total.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:55 am

Darren Murphy, from Hebburn, first started dressing up as Santa seven years ago at St Clare's Hospice, where his Dad was being treated shortly before his death.

Since then, Darren has dressed up as Santa every year, raising money for local charities around the North East, and vows to keep doing it each Christmas for as long as possible.

This year, Darren, who works as a security guard in Jarrow Morrisons, raised £211 for South Tyneside-based charity, Hebburn Helps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darren Murphy and wife Cheryl have been fundraising for years as Santa and an elf. Picture: Darren Murphy.

Read More

Read More
South Shields taxi Santa thanks customers for donations

In previous years, Darren, 37, has supported St Clare’s, Odd Socks Hebburn, The Charlie and Carter Foundation, and 4Louis with his festive outings.

Speaking on the importance of supporting local charities, Darren said: “It’s massively important for local charities to have support from people in the community, especially this time of year.

"Over the last two years with Covid and everything, they need more help than ever and it’s really good to help them out.”

This year, Darren could also be spotted out and about dressed as Santa in Jarrow Morrisons, giving youngsters a shopping trip to remember and taking donations.

Over the years, Darren has been supported by his wife Cheryl Murphy, 39, who accompanies him as a festive elf.

Darren also does regular house visits for children and is available for Christmas parties.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters

South Tyneside