See how giant ship dwarfs the DFDS ferry as Tyne cruise season gets underway

A giant ship is attracting scores of sightseers as the cruise season gets underway at the Port of Tyne.

At 295.2m long and 86,619 gross tonnage, the Costa Mediterranea is one of the largest cruise ships to call at the Port of Tyne this year.

Costa Mediterranea berthed at the Port of Tyne's Northumbrian Quay.

She arrived at 8am today from Edinburgh as part of a 13-day cruise around Northern Europe.

The ship is berthed at Northumbrian Quay in North Shields, and due to set sail at 8pm tonight for Ijmuiden.

She is not open to the public, but suggested viewing areas include include the Spanish Battery in North Shields and Mill Dam in South Shields.

Costa Mediterranea sails past the Groyne into the Port of Tyne. Pic: Stephen Moran.

The Costa Mediterranea is the first of 59 cruise vessels which will visit the Port of Tyne this year - up from 51 last year.

It is a record number, in the 20th anniversary year of the Port welcoming its first cruise call.

Inspired by Italy’s historic places, Costa Mediterranea represents Italian elegance and its 12 decks are filled with works of art.

It has 1,057 cabins, including 660 with private balconies, four restaurants, 12 bars, a wellness centre, four pools, a casino, a theatre and shopping centre.