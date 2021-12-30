As another year draws to a close, a trial run of the spectacular laser light display went ahead in Newcastle last night, December 29.

The stunning light show will run across three days from tonight, December 30, after the traditional fireworks display was cancelled this year amid fears over coronavirus.

High-powered lasers will be seen from a number of locations in Newcastle which includes, the Quayside, Hadrian’s Tower and Newcastle Civic Centre, BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, Sage Gateshead and the Tyne Bridge.

Weather permitting, you will see the lasers of light from as far as a ten-mile radius from the city centre and will be able to control the beams using a smartphone.

Take a look at these impressive photos of the show ahead of its debut tonight.

1. Spectacular The light show runs across three days from tonight, December 30.

2. Dazzling The laser display will begin at 4pm.

3. Lights, camera, action! The light beams can be controlled via a smartphone by visiting https://laserlight.city/newcastle/

4. Night skies The high-powered lasers can be seen from a number of locations across the city.